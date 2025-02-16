Himachal's Road to Safety: Major Investments in Road Safety Equipment and Systems

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a substantial investment of Rs 150 crore in road safety equipment and systems across four police districts: Shimla, Nurpur, Mandi, and Kangra. This initiative aims to enhance traffic regulation and enforcement, with a focus on technology and infrastructure upgrades.

A budget of Rs 90 crore has been allocated specifically for the purchase of 3,373 road safety items, with over 1,200 already procured at a cost of Rs 5.71 crore. Shimla alone will receive Rs 60 crore for integrating an advanced road safety enforcement system linked to over 450 AI-based cameras.

In addition, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has introduced 27 new police motorcycles to bolster road safety operations, with plans to provide additional four-wheeler and rescue vehicles. The state is also launching a Mass Action Plan for road improvements and conducting a 10-year Safe Road Investment Plan, valued at Rs 3,200 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)