Chaos at Guru Gorakhnath Dham: Train Vandalism during Maha Kumbh
Passengers vandalized two coaches of a special train for Maha Kumbh at Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station after failing to board due to locked doors. Around 300 devotees were waiting, leading to aggressive actions resulting in broken windows, minor injuries, and legal proceedings.
At the Guru Gorakhnath Dham railway station, chaos erupted as frustrated passengers vandalized two coaches of the special Maha Kumbh train after being unable to board. The incident unfolded just after 1:00 am when the train, traveling from Lucknow to Prayagraj, stopped at the station.
According to the Government Railway Police, nearly 300 eager devotees were left stranded outside the locked train doors, prompting a violent reaction. Passengers inside reportedly kept the doors locked to prevent new passengers from entering, escalating tensions.
In the ensuing disorder, many windows were shattered, and several individuals sustained minor injuries. The Railway Protection Force has filed a case, and police officials, including GRP Circle Officer Amit Singh, have confirmed that legal action is underway to prosecute those involved in the vandalism.
