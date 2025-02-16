Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Families' Dreams Shattered

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives on Saturday night. Among the deceased was a seven-year-old girl whose father, Opal Singh, shared his heart-wrenching ordeal with reporters.

The chaos erupted as passengers hurried to catch trains for the Maha Kumbh, and a chain reaction was triggered following a few individuals slipping on a foot overbridge. The railway police's attempts to control the situation proved futile against the overwhelming crowd.

Virendra Singh, who lost his wife in the incident, expressed the despair faced by families trying to locate injured loved ones. The disaster unfolded on platforms 14 and 15, highlighting the risks associated with overcrowded public transport hubs.

