Left Menu

Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Families' Dreams Shattered

A deadly stampede at New Delhi Railway Station claimed 18 lives, leaving families devastated. Opal Singh, who lost his seven-year-old daughter, recounted the chaos and heartache. The tragedy occurred as passengers rushed to board trains for the Maha Kumbh, resulting in a catastrophic chain reaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 21:36 IST
Tragic Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: Families' Dreams Shattered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating stampede at New Delhi Railway Station resulted in the tragic loss of 18 lives on Saturday night. Among the deceased was a seven-year-old girl whose father, Opal Singh, shared his heart-wrenching ordeal with reporters.

The chaos erupted as passengers hurried to catch trains for the Maha Kumbh, and a chain reaction was triggered following a few individuals slipping on a foot overbridge. The railway police's attempts to control the situation proved futile against the overwhelming crowd.

Virendra Singh, who lost his wife in the incident, expressed the despair faced by families trying to locate injured loved ones. The disaster unfolded on platforms 14 and 15, highlighting the risks associated with overcrowded public transport hubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025