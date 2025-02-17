Asia Markets Surge as Hong Kong Tech Shines, Yen Strengthens on Strong Japanese Growth

Asian share markets climbed on Monday, largely driven by Hong Kong's booming tech sector. Meanwhile, robust economic growth figures from Japan helped bolster the yen against the dollar.

Tariff threats between the U.S. and EU abated for now, bringing relief to investors. However, concerns about potential VAT-based levies persist, raising anxieties over global trade dynamics. Chinese stocks gained traction, buoyed by recent advancements in artificial intelligence and strategic partnerships.

On Wall Street, despite a holiday-induced lull, markets ended the previous week on a high. Precious metals like gold maintained their value, while oil prices remained steady amid ongoing geopolitical negotiations.

