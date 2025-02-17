Left Menu

Asia Markets Surge as Hong Kong Tech Shines, Yen Strengthens on Strong Japanese Growth

Asian markets saw gains, led by Hong Kong's tech sector and Japan's economic growth. The yen strengthened against the dollar, while U.S.-EU tariff concerns loomed. Chinese stocks benefited from AI advancements and partnerships. Despite a U.S. market holiday, Wall Street saw previous gains. Gold and oil prices remained stable amid geopolitical talks.

Asian share markets climbed on Monday, largely driven by Hong Kong's booming tech sector. Meanwhile, robust economic growth figures from Japan helped bolster the yen against the dollar.

Tariff threats between the U.S. and EU abated for now, bringing relief to investors. However, concerns about potential VAT-based levies persist, raising anxieties over global trade dynamics. Chinese stocks gained traction, buoyed by recent advancements in artificial intelligence and strategic partnerships.

On Wall Street, despite a holiday-induced lull, markets ended the previous week on a high. Precious metals like gold maintained their value, while oil prices remained steady amid ongoing geopolitical negotiations.

