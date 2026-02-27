OpenAI's Dynamic Partnership with Microsoft: A Future of Rapid AI Advancements

OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer reiterated the company's dedication to its ongoing work with Microsoft in a CNBC interview. He emphasized the enduring exclusivity they hold with Microsoft surrounding a stateless API, underlining the strength of their partnership.

Addressing the Anthropic-Pentagon conflict, the CEO expressed concern over potential threats from the Department of Defense, suggesting that such actions could be seen as unnecessary and detrimental to innovation in the sector.

Additionally, the CEO expressed amazement at the rapidly advancing pace of Artificial General Intelligence, noting that progress has been swifter than his own expectations, indicating significant breakthroughs in the field.