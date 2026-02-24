Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Advancements and Trade Policy Shifts

U.S. stock indexes rose as technology stocks surged, driven by new AI tools announced by Anthropic and shifts in Donald Trump's trade policies. Mega-cap stocks like Salesforce and Advanced Micro Devices saw notable gains, offsetting financial declines caused by recent tariff announcements.

Technology shares propelled U.S. stock indexes higher on Tuesday, with investors buoyed by advances in artificial intelligence and shifts in trade policy under former President Donald Trump. Anthropic's launch of AI tools provided a further boost, stabilizing some sectors reeling from Monday's market declines.

Anthropic, along with partners like Thomson Reuters, introduced ten new business-specific AI plugins, following earlier releases that sparked a selloff in traditional software stocks. FactSet and Salesforce were among those seeing gains from the AI push, contributing to positive momentum in the tech-heavy market.

Despite AI disruption fears, the tech sector showed resilience, as Advanced Micro Devices secured a major deal to supply chips to Meta Platforms. However, market uncertainties remain, with analysts highlighting broader economic and geopolitical pressures, exacerbated by recent tariff hikes.

