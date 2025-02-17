Left Menu

Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Profits Soar Amidst Robust Growth

Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited reports significant financial gains for Q3 2024 and the nine months of FY 2024-25, with a net profit surge of 84%. The company sees strong operational performance and strategic growth, while planning a substantial fundraising of Rs. 49.50 crore through a rights issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-02-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 13:45 IST
Sattva Sukun Lifecare's Q3 net profit surges 84 Per cent, revenue up 29 Per cent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai-based Sattva Sukun Lifecare Limited, a major manufacturer of burners, announced impressive financial results for the quarter ending December 2024 and the nine-month period of the 2024-25 fiscal year. These results, approved by the company's board on Tuesday, highlight a robust 29% increase in quarterly revenue compared to the previous year.

For the December 2024 quarter, the company reported a net profit of Rs. 69.23 lakh, marking a remarkable 83.84% growth from Rs. 37.67 lakh recorded in the same quarter last year. In the nine-month period, revenue reached Rs. 421.14 lakh, reflecting a 64.47% rise compared to the previous fiscal year. Net profit also soared 125.6% to Rs. 164.80 lakh versus Rs. 73.03 lakh from the prior year.

The substantial increases in revenue and profitability underscore the company's effective operational strategies and growing demand for its products. To fuel further growth and expansion, the board has authorized fundraising of up to Rs. 49.50 crore through a rights issue. The firm also announced a bonus share distribution last month, aiming to strengthen its market position further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

