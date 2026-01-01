Ringing in 2026: A Spectacular Beach Bash

A large crowd, comprising locals and tourists alike, gathered on the beach road of the union territory on Wednesday night to usher in the year 2026 with fervor. Security was tight as the crowd swelled, with police ensuring safety for everyone present.

As midnight struck, the revelers exploded with cries of 'Happy New Year' while vibrant fireworks and sparklers lit up the sky, marking the start of the new year in this popular tourist spot. The celebration was festive yet orderly due to the strategic placement of barricades that barred vehicles' entry.

High-end hotels and restaurants hosted special events to complement the night's vivacity. Political leaders, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, conveyed their new year wishes. Following the night of revelries, people thronged places of worship on Thursday morning to seek blessings for the coming year.