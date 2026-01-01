Ringing in 2026: A Spectacular Beach Bash
Revelers, including tourists, gathered on the beach road of a union territory to welcome 2026 amidst tight security. The night was filled with vibrant fireworks and festivities. Authorities ensured order with barricades, and leaders extended their greetings. The next day, people offered prayers for the new year.
- Country:
- India
A large crowd, comprising locals and tourists alike, gathered on the beach road of the union territory on Wednesday night to usher in the year 2026 with fervor. Security was tight as the crowd swelled, with police ensuring safety for everyone present.
As midnight struck, the revelers exploded with cries of 'Happy New Year' while vibrant fireworks and sparklers lit up the sky, marking the start of the new year in this popular tourist spot. The celebration was festive yet orderly due to the strategic placement of barricades that barred vehicles' entry.
High-end hotels and restaurants hosted special events to complement the night's vivacity. Political leaders, including Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy, conveyed their new year wishes. Following the night of revelries, people thronged places of worship on Thursday morning to seek blessings for the coming year.
ALSO READ
Suicide Bombing in Aleppo Targets Security Patrol Amid Heightened Anti-ISIS Efforts
SPREE 2025 Scheme Extension: Boosting Social Security Enrollment
Kyiv Aligns with Allies in Strategic Security Talks
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts
Vibrant Festivities and Vigilant Security Mark New Year's Eve in Uttar Pradesh