Maharashtra Forms Committee to Enhance MSP Schemes
The Maharashtra government has established a committee to investigate and execute minimum support price (MSP) schemes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA). The committee will provide a detailed report within a month to improve MSP implementation across the state.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee on Monday tasked with studying and implementing minimum support price (MSP) schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA).
According to the government order, this newly formed committee must submit a comprehensive report within one month. This report is to include suggestions and recommendations tailored to effectively execute MSP schemes throughout the state.
The directive for this committee's establishment was issued via a government resolution by the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department. This action stems from the Union government’s earlier guidelines, set in place by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in October 2018. The guidelines ensure that up to 25 percent of essential agricultural commodities are purchased at MSP, with the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NAFED) acting as the nodal agency. The state-level institutions are charged with ensuring adequate facilities and oversight of the purchasing process. The committee, chaired by the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation, consists of various key figures from related sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- MSP
- PM-AASHA
- committee
- agriculture
- government
- NAFED
- price support
- policies
- state
ALSO READ
Mexico president orders retaliatory tariffs on US, blasts US suggestion of criminal alliances in her government, reports AP.
Union Minister Defends NDA Government Amidst Anti-Muslim Allegations
Kumaraswamy Predicts Congress Struggles: Karnataka Government's Stability at Risk
Ensuring Safety in Maha Kumbh's Final Snan: UP Government's Zero-Error Approach
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Government's Unchanging Agenda and Economic Dependence