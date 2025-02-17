Maharashtra Forms Committee to Enhance MSP Schemes

The Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee on Monday tasked with studying and implementing minimum support price (MSP) schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA).

According to the government order, this newly formed committee must submit a comprehensive report within one month. This report is to include suggestions and recommendations tailored to effectively execute MSP schemes throughout the state.

The directive for this committee's establishment was issued via a government resolution by the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department. This action stems from the Union government’s earlier guidelines, set in place by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in October 2018. The guidelines ensure that up to 25 percent of essential agricultural commodities are purchased at MSP, with the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NAFED) acting as the nodal agency. The state-level institutions are charged with ensuring adequate facilities and oversight of the purchasing process. The committee, chaired by the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation, consists of various key figures from related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)