Left Menu

Maharashtra Forms Committee to Enhance MSP Schemes

The Maharashtra government has established a committee to investigate and execute minimum support price (MSP) schemes as part of the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA). The committee will provide a detailed report within a month to improve MSP implementation across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:19 IST
Maharashtra Forms Committee to Enhance MSP Schemes
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government announced the formation of a committee on Monday tasked with studying and implementing minimum support price (MSP) schemes under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA).

According to the government order, this newly formed committee must submit a comprehensive report within one month. This report is to include suggestions and recommendations tailored to effectively execute MSP schemes throughout the state.

The directive for this committee's establishment was issued via a government resolution by the Cooperation, Marketing and Textile Department. This action stems from the Union government’s earlier guidelines, set in place by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in October 2018. The guidelines ensure that up to 25 percent of essential agricultural commodities are purchased at MSP, with the National Cooperative Consumer Federation of India (NAFED) acting as the nodal agency. The state-level institutions are charged with ensuring adequate facilities and oversight of the purchasing process. The committee, chaired by the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Marketing Federation, consists of various key figures from related sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025