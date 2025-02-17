Left Menu

Campa and JioStar Unite for a Game-Changing TATA IPL 2025 Sponsorship

Campa from Reliance Consumer Products collaborates with JioStar for exclusive co-powered sponsorship of TATA IPL 2025. This partnership ensures extensive brand visibility and engagement across TV and digital platforms. It leverages Campa's beverage offerings to connect with cricket fans nationwide, promising high-impact experiences during the cricket season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:38 IST
Campa Cola (Photo/Reliance Consumer Products). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to capture the hearts of cricket fans, Campa from Reliance Consumer Products Limited has teamed up with JioStar as a co-powered sponsor for the much-anticipated TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding Campa's brand presence both on television and digital platforms.

Under this partnership, Campa will dominate the airwaves on Star Sports Network, featuring prominently in regional languages across HD and Standard channels. Meanwhile, JioStar's extensive streaming service ensures that Campa reaches millions of cricket enthusiasts throughout the nation. With this comprehensive approach, the brand is set to drive consumer engagement and loyalty to new heights.

Reliance Consumer Products' COO, Ketan Mody, emphasized the alliance as an extension of their commitment to cricket, saying the co-powered sponsorship amplifies Campa's position on India's grandest stage. Additionally, Ishan Chatterjee from JioStar highlighted the partnership's potential to create memorable experiences for fans. As a result, Campa's innovative sponsorship strategies, including live match integrations and product debuts, promise to redefine brand engagement in TATA IPL 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

