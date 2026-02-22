Milano Cortina Games Triumph Over Adversity to Deliver a Spectacular Winter Olympics

The Milano Cortina Games, which faced multiple setbacks leading up to their commencement, have successfully concluded in northern Italy. From construction delays and tight deadlines to disputes with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), organizers managed to deliver a seamless Winter Olympics that surpassed initial expectations.

The Games kicked off on February 6 at Milan's San Siro stadium with a stunning opening. Despite the challenges, no major crises materialized during the Olympics, even in the face of last-minute venue completions and contentious decisions like the new sliding center in Cortina. The efforts paid off, as the viewing experience was enhanced by Italy's successful medal tally, including 10 golds.

The Italian government's insistence on new infrastructure, such as the sliding center, and the controversy surrounding JD Vance's appearance at the opening, did not overshadow the Games. With NBCUniversal reaching advertising goals and European time zones boosting viewership, the Games drew in an impressive audience. Organizers can now breathe a collective sigh of relief, having turned potential pitfalls into a world-class event.

(With inputs from agencies.)