Spice and Copra Market Rates in Mumbai

In Mumbai, the latest market rates for spices and copra paint a dynamic picture of the commodities sector. Highlights include black pepper priced between 675 and 750, showcasing varying demand and supply dynamics.

Unbleached ginger stands at a steady rate of 230. Meanwhile, the copra market reveals diverse pricing across regions: Alapuzha's copra office reports pricing at 17200, with Kozhikode close behind at 17000. In Rajapur, Mumbai, copra commands a higher price at 21000.

For those focused on edible copra, the rates in Mumbai reach 19500, providing insight into local consumption trends. Additionally, coconut oil in Mumbai sees a noted price point of 2850. These figures are crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the bustling spice and copra markets effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)