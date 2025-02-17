Left Menu

Spice and Copra Market Rates in Mumbai

The latest market rates for spices and copra in Mumbai have been released. Key figures include black pepper priced between 675/750, unbleached ginger at 230, copra office prices in Alapuzha at 17200, Kozhikode at 17000, Rajapur Mumbai at 21000, and edible copra in Mumbai at 19500.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:21 IST
In Mumbai, the latest market rates for spices and copra paint a dynamic picture of the commodities sector. Highlights include black pepper priced between 675 and 750, showcasing varying demand and supply dynamics.

Unbleached ginger stands at a steady rate of 230. Meanwhile, the copra market reveals diverse pricing across regions: Alapuzha's copra office reports pricing at 17200, with Kozhikode close behind at 17000. In Rajapur, Mumbai, copra commands a higher price at 21000.

For those focused on edible copra, the rates in Mumbai reach 19500, providing insight into local consumption trends. Additionally, coconut oil in Mumbai sees a noted price point of 2850. These figures are crucial for stakeholders looking to navigate the bustling spice and copra markets effectively.

