Glamour and Prestige Shine at the Third Indian Pride Walk and Excellence Awards

Mumbai (Maharashtra) – The Indian Pride Walk (IPW) and Indian Excellence Award (IEA), hosted by Catalyst Entertainment's Habib Hasim Mithiborwala, dazzled the city on February 9, 2025. The glamorous night was filled with cultural performances, stunning beauty pageants, and fashion shows, celebrating Indian talent and excellence.

Opening with the national anthem and a vibrant Ganesh Vandana, the event was powered by The Habib Show and sponsored by New Lovely Shoes. Hosted by Sonika Chopra, the evening showcased captivating dances by Anshita and Pranvita Hankare, striking runway displays, and engaging Q&A sessions with beauty pageant contestants.

Esteemed personalities including Rakshhaa Karwa and Jayashree Nair comprised the jury, while media partners like Times Applaud and Khabar 24 supported the event. The fashion presentations featured prominent figures like Rupika Grover and Zarna Sanghvi, as well as dynamic performances by Padmini Kolhapure and Raja Hasan, keeping the audience entertained throughout.

