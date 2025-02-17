Left Menu

Glamour and Prestige Shine at the Third Indian Pride Walk and Excellence Awards

Catalyst Entertainment hosted a glitzy third season of the Indian Pride Walk and Excellence Awards in Mumbai, celebrating Indian talent with spectacular performances, beauty pageants, and fashion shows. Notable figures like Habib Mithiborwala and Padmini Kolhapure graced the event, which honored achievers across the entertainment and fashion industries.

Updated: 17-02-2025 15:42 IST
Catalyst Entertainment Presents Indian Pride Walk & Indian Excellence Award, Season 3 - 2025 . Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai (Maharashtra) – The Indian Pride Walk (IPW) and Indian Excellence Award (IEA), hosted by Catalyst Entertainment's Habib Hasim Mithiborwala, dazzled the city on February 9, 2025. The glamorous night was filled with cultural performances, stunning beauty pageants, and fashion shows, celebrating Indian talent and excellence.

Opening with the national anthem and a vibrant Ganesh Vandana, the event was powered by The Habib Show and sponsored by New Lovely Shoes. Hosted by Sonika Chopra, the evening showcased captivating dances by Anshita and Pranvita Hankare, striking runway displays, and engaging Q&A sessions with beauty pageant contestants.

Esteemed personalities including Rakshhaa Karwa and Jayashree Nair comprised the jury, while media partners like Times Applaud and Khabar 24 supported the event. The fashion presentations featured prominent figures like Rupika Grover and Zarna Sanghvi, as well as dynamic performances by Padmini Kolhapure and Raja Hasan, keeping the audience entertained throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

