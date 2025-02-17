Left Menu

Co-working Surge: Revolutionizing Office Spaces Across Indian Metros

Co-working space operators rented a record 2.24 lakh seats across eight Indian cities in 2024, fueled by corporate demand for managed office spaces. Cushman & Wakefield data reveals a 58% rise in leasing activity compared to 2023, driven by sectors like IT, manufacturing, and BFSI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:56 IST
Co-working Surge: Revolutionizing Office Spaces Across Indian Metros
  • Country:
  • India

Co-working centre operators achieved a landmark last year, renting out 2.24 lakh seats across eight major Indian cities, as demand for managed office spaces from corporates surged, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Data indicates that flexible office space operators deployed 1.56 lakh desks in 2023 across cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, among others. These operators lease office spaces and offer them to a range of clients, including corporate entities, professionals, and individuals.

With a growing trend of enterprises adopting a Core+Flex leasing model, industry leaders anticipate sustained demand for flexible workspaces driven by premium amenities, sustainability, and tech integration, as reflected in their uptake of Grade A and A+ assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025