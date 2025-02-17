Co-working Surge: Revolutionizing Office Spaces Across Indian Metros
Co-working space operators rented a record 2.24 lakh seats across eight Indian cities in 2024, fueled by corporate demand for managed office spaces. Cushman & Wakefield data reveals a 58% rise in leasing activity compared to 2023, driven by sectors like IT, manufacturing, and BFSI.
Co-working centre operators achieved a landmark last year, renting out 2.24 lakh seats across eight major Indian cities, as demand for managed office spaces from corporates surged, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.
Data indicates that flexible office space operators deployed 1.56 lakh desks in 2023 across cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, among others. These operators lease office spaces and offer them to a range of clients, including corporate entities, professionals, and individuals.
With a growing trend of enterprises adopting a Core+Flex leasing model, industry leaders anticipate sustained demand for flexible workspaces driven by premium amenities, sustainability, and tech integration, as reflected in their uptake of Grade A and A+ assets.
