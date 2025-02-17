Co-working Surge: Revolutionizing Office Spaces Across Indian Metros

Co-working centre operators achieved a landmark last year, renting out 2.24 lakh seats across eight major Indian cities, as demand for managed office spaces from corporates surged, according to data from Cushman & Wakefield.

Data indicates that flexible office space operators deployed 1.56 lakh desks in 2023 across cities including Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai, among others. These operators lease office spaces and offer them to a range of clients, including corporate entities, professionals, and individuals.

With a growing trend of enterprises adopting a Core+Flex leasing model, industry leaders anticipate sustained demand for flexible workspaces driven by premium amenities, sustainability, and tech integration, as reflected in their uptake of Grade A and A+ assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)