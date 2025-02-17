India's Trade Dynamics: Navigating Economic Ebb and Flow

India faced a decline in exports for the third month in a row, recording a 2.38% drop to USD 36.43 billion in January, influenced by volatile petroleum prices and global uncertainties.

The trade deficit expanded to USD 22.99 billion, with imports increasing by 10.28% year-on-year to USD 59.42 billion, according to the latest Commerce Ministry figures.

Projects such as electronics, pharma, rice, and gems have shown robust growth, while Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal remains optimistic about future exports exceeding USD 800 billion.

