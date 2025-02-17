India's Trade Dynamics: Navigating Economic Ebb and Flow
India's exports faced a decline for the third consecutive month in January, attributed to fluctuating petroleum prices and global uncertainties. The trade deficit widened to USD 22.99 billion as imports rose. Despite challenges, India expects its goods and services exports to surpass USD 800 billion in 2025-26.
India faced a decline in exports for the third month in a row, recording a 2.38% drop to USD 36.43 billion in January, influenced by volatile petroleum prices and global uncertainties.
The trade deficit expanded to USD 22.99 billion, with imports increasing by 10.28% year-on-year to USD 59.42 billion, according to the latest Commerce Ministry figures.
Projects such as electronics, pharma, rice, and gems have shown robust growth, while Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal remains optimistic about future exports exceeding USD 800 billion.
