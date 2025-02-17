India Awaits Final U.S. Reciprocal Tariff Law Decision

India is adopting a wait-and-see approach regarding the reciprocal tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision comes as officials await clarity on the finalised law concerning these import duties.

Officials have acknowledged an awareness of the broad aspects of the reciprocal tariff bill but admit uncertainty about the specifics once it becomes an Act, making it premature to discuss any challenges at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Trade experts express concerns about the tariffs, asserting they undercut existing WTO frameworks. As the U.S. outlines a 25% duty on steel and aluminium, India's commerce ministry plans to convene industry stakeholders and conduct a cost-benefit analysis post-implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)