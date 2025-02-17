Left Menu

India Awaits Final U.S. Reciprocal Tariff Law Decision

India is holding off on deciding its response to U.S. reciprocal tariffs on steel and aluminium, as President Trump's law is yet to be finalised. Officials highlight uncertainties in the law's final form and plan industry consultations for a cost-benefit analysis after its activation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:51 IST
India Awaits Final U.S. Reciprocal Tariff Law Decision
  • Country:
  • India

India is adopting a wait-and-see approach regarding the reciprocal tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. The decision comes as officials await clarity on the finalised law concerning these import duties.

Officials have acknowledged an awareness of the broad aspects of the reciprocal tariff bill but admit uncertainty about the specifics once it becomes an Act, making it premature to discuss any challenges at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

Trade experts express concerns about the tariffs, asserting they undercut existing WTO frameworks. As the U.S. outlines a 25% duty on steel and aluminium, India's commerce ministry plans to convene industry stakeholders and conduct a cost-benefit analysis post-implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025