Adani Partners with GEMS Education to Revolutionize Indian Learning Landscape

The Adani Foundation and GEMS Education have partnered to develop affordable, world-class educational institutions across India. With a Rs 2,000 crore donation from the Adani family, the initiative aims to build numerous schools and research institutions benefiting students from all socio-economic backgrounds, focusing on educational excellence and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 18:58 IST
Adani Foundation pledges schools across India (Image: Adani Foundation). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adani Foundation has joined forces with GEMS Education, a global titan in private K-12 schooling, to create affordable, high-quality educational centers throughout India. The collaboration is bolstered by a generous Rs 2,000 crore donation from the Adani family, aimed at ensuring educational access to diverse populations.

This partnership aligns with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's philosophy of service as divinity. It seeks to inaugurate top-tier research facilities dedicated to enhancing teaching capabilities through innovation. The first 'Adani GEMS School of Excellence' is slated to open in Lucknow for the 2025-26 academic year, with 20 more schools to follow across major Indian cities.

By marrying Adani Group's expansive infrastructure network with GEMS' education expertise, the initiative is set to establish a sustainable, scalable model for delivering quality education. "Our goal is to prepare the next generation of socially responsible leaders," Adani stated, while GEMS Founder Sunny Varkey emphasized the collaboration's role in making premium education attainable for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

