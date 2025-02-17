FlyDubai Denies Venture Talks Amid Speculation Over Go First Assets
FlyDubai denies engaging in discussions for acquiring Go First's assets, amid rumors of potential ventures with Busy Bee Airways. The carrier reiterates its commitment to expanding its network in India without collaborations. Busy Bee Airways' majority owner dismisses talks, while challenging Go First's liquidation ruling at NCLAT.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:09 IST
- Country:
- India
FlyDubai has refuted any involvement in acquisition talks related to the assets of the grounded Go First, despite circulating rumors about potential collaboration with Busy Bee Airways.
Emphasizing its strategy, FlyDubai stated its dedication to the Indian market was through organic growth, negating current interests in airline partnerships. A future shift in strategy would be publicly announced, they assured.
Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti, tied to Busy Bee Airways and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, underscored no active discussions with FlyDubai, as legal proceedings over Go First's liquidation persist in the NCLAT.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FlyDubai
- Busy Bee Airways
- Go First
- India
- organic growth
- aviation
- liquidation
- NCLT
- NCLAT
- EaseMyTrip
Advertisement