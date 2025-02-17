FlyDubai Denies Venture Talks Amid Speculation Over Go First Assets

FlyDubai has refuted any involvement in acquisition talks related to the assets of the grounded Go First, despite circulating rumors about potential collaboration with Busy Bee Airways.

Emphasizing its strategy, FlyDubai stated its dedication to the Indian market was through organic growth, negating current interests in airline partnerships. A future shift in strategy would be publicly announced, they assured.

Meanwhile, Nishant Pitti, tied to Busy Bee Airways and co-founder of EaseMyTrip, underscored no active discussions with FlyDubai, as legal proceedings over Go First's liquidation persist in the NCLAT.

(With inputs from agencies.)