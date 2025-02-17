FAA Turmoil: Mass Firings Shake Aviation Safety
The Trump administration has unexpectedly terminated several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees during a busy travel weekend. The dismissals, notified via late-night emails, affect staff responsible for radar, landing, and navigational aid maintenance. Concerns over these actions arise amidst ongoing issues of air traffic control shortages and safety.
- Country:
- United States
The Trump administration has initiated the dismissal of several hundred employees from the Federal Aviation Administration, sparking upheaval during a high-demand air travel weekend. The sudden move comes merely weeks after a fatal mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, revealed that probationary workers received late-night Friday emails informing them of their termination. The communications, reportedly sent from a non-government email address, have prompted outrage as affected employees played crucial roles in radar and navigational aid maintenance.
The firings exacerbate existing concerns regarding understaffing in the air traffic control sector, which has been plagued by safety issues, uncompetitive pay, and intensive working conditions. The FAA's struggles with staffing shortages have prompted repeated warnings about the risks posed to aviation safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Meta prepares for layoffs on Monday -internal memo
Infosys Under Scrutiny: Mass Layoffs Spark Uproar
Boeing's Space Launch System: Navigating Layoffs Amid Artemis Delays
Massive Federal Employee Purge: Trump and Musk Initiate Sweeping Layoffs
Starlink's Ascendancy Rocks Eutelsat, USDA Layoffs Unsettle Staff, Adani Eyes Indian Space