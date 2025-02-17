FAA Turmoil: Mass Firings Shake Aviation Safety

The Trump administration has initiated the dismissal of several hundred employees from the Federal Aviation Administration, sparking upheaval during a high-demand air travel weekend. The sudden move comes merely weeks after a fatal mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, revealed that probationary workers received late-night Friday emails informing them of their termination. The communications, reportedly sent from a non-government email address, have prompted outrage as affected employees played crucial roles in radar and navigational aid maintenance.

The firings exacerbate existing concerns regarding understaffing in the air traffic control sector, which has been plagued by safety issues, uncompetitive pay, and intensive working conditions. The FAA's struggles with staffing shortages have prompted repeated warnings about the risks posed to aviation safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)