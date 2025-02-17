India and EU Set March Date for FTA Negotiations

The next round of discussions between India and the European Union regarding the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) is scheduled from March 10 to 14. This development was confirmed by a senior Indian government official on Monday.

L Satya Srinivas, Additional Secretary in the Department of Commerce, stated that the entire European Commission delegation would visit India starting on February 28 in preparation for these talks.

Days before this visit, UK's Minister of State for Trade Policy Douglas Alexander will meet Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on February 24. On February 25, India and the UK are set to resume negotiations on their FTA, having shared 14 rounds of talks since its inception in January 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)