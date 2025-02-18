Left Menu

Delta Air Lines Flight Flips Amid Toronto Snowstorm, Injures 15

A Delta Air Lines flight, landing amid high winds and snow at Toronto Pearson Airport, flipped upside down, injuring 15 people, including a child critically. The incident involved a CRJ900 aircraft operated by Endeavor Air. The airport faced delays due to conditions, and investigations are ongoing.

A sobering incident unfolded at Toronto Pearson Airport as a Delta Air Lines flight, operating under challenging weather conditions, flipped upon landing. The excursion, which injured 15 individuals, including three critically, occurred after a snowstorm left the tarmac treacherously slippery.

The flight, a CRJ900 model from Bombardier, was managed by Delta's Endeavor Air and had 76 passengers aboard along with four crew members. Rescue operations began promptly, ensuring all were accounted for, with some critically injured being airlifted to hospitals.

Investigations are active, with both Canadian and U.S. transportation safety boards collaborating to discern the precise cause, while Pearson deals with ongoing flight disruptions and diversions.

