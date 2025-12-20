Trump's Economic Pitch in North Carolina: A Prelude to 2026 Elections

In a speech in North Carolina, President Donald Trump highlighted his administration's economic achievements, despite current challenges. Trump boasted about rising stock prices and a new pharmaceutical deal, positioning these as key successes ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Trump insisted that economic hurdles were due to Democratic policies, while pointing to lowered gas prices and foreign investment as proof of his economic prowess. However, current polls show only a 33% approval rating for his economic management.

The speech occurred as the political backdrop grows tense, with crucial elections determining control of Congress. North Carolina's competitive races make it a focal point for both parties, with Trump aiming to secure Republican strongholds amid growing economic concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)