Qatar and India Fast Track Investment Talks

Qatar is set to accelerate negotiations for a new bilateral investment agreement with India, as it strengthens economic ties with its third largest trading partner. At the India-Qatar Business Forum, officials discussed enhancing trade beyond energy, focusing on modern technology and sustainable growth.

Qatar announced its readiness to expedite negotiations for a new bilateral investment agreement with India, reflecting the deepening economic partnership between the two nations. As India emerges as Qatar's third largest trading partner, efforts to bolster investment and industrial collaboration are gaining momentum.

During his address at the India-Qatar Business Forum, Qatar's Commerce and Industry Minister, Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, emphasized the importance of pushing boundaries in business and inviting Indian investors to explore Qatar's economic potential. The meeting coincides with the visit of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the shift towards diversifying trade beyond energy. He proposed focusing on new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. The event also marked the signing of two MoUs aimed at enhancing bilateral industrial and investment cooperation.

