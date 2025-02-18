Banganga Paper Mills Powers Ahead with Solar Shift to Cut Costs and Emissions

Banganga Paper Mills, a division of Banganga Paper Industries Limited, has embarked on a transformative journey toward sustainability by embracing solar energy. The company has solidified a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Livint Green Technologies Ltd. to procure solar power for its Nashik manufacturing unit.

Livint Green Technologies is tasked with developing a 2.5 MW DC ground-mounted solar facility in Karjat Village, Maharashtra. Complying with captive generation norms, Banganga Paper Mills will hold a 26% equity stake in this project. This initiative is poised to offer a reliable renewable energy source while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The venture also integrates a Wheeling and Banking Agreement, allowing any surplus power to be banked with the state power company for future use. This strategic shift promises significant cost savings, a substantial reduction in emissions, and reinforces the company's role as a leader in eco-friendly practices within the paper industry.

