Banganga Paper Mills Powers Ahead with Solar Shift to Cut Costs and Emissions

Banganga Paper Mills, a subsidiary of Banganga Paper Industries, is partnering with Livint Green Technologies for a solar power project in Maharashtra. This initiative aims to lower energy costs and carbon emissions, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable practices in paper manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:13 IST
Banganga Paper Mills Powers Ahead with Solar Shift to Cut Costs and Emissions
Banganga Paper Mills Strengthens Commitment to Renewable Energy. Image Credit: ANI
Banganga Paper Mills, a division of Banganga Paper Industries Limited, has embarked on a transformative journey toward sustainability by embracing solar energy. The company has solidified a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Livint Green Technologies Ltd. to procure solar power for its Nashik manufacturing unit.

Livint Green Technologies is tasked with developing a 2.5 MW DC ground-mounted solar facility in Karjat Village, Maharashtra. Complying with captive generation norms, Banganga Paper Mills will hold a 26% equity stake in this project. This initiative is poised to offer a reliable renewable energy source while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The venture also integrates a Wheeling and Banking Agreement, allowing any surplus power to be banked with the state power company for future use. This strategic shift promises significant cost savings, a substantial reduction in emissions, and reinforces the company's role as a leader in eco-friendly practices within the paper industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

