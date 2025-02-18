Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab Claims Multiple Lives

A tragic bus accident in Punjab claimed the lives of at least five passengers and left more than two dozen injured. The incident occurred Tuesday morning on the Faridkot-Kotkapura road.

Authorities reported the bus, en route from Muktsar to Amritsar, fell into a drain from a 10-foot high bridge after the driver allegedly lost control.

Some eyewitnesses suggested a prior collision with a truck. Injured passengers received care at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, with two requiring further treatment at an Amritsar facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)