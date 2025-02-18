Left Menu

Race to Helm Norway's Wealth: The CEO Search

Norway received 82 applications for the CEO position of its vast sovereign wealth fund. Current CEO Nicolai Tangen, who aims for renewal citing unfinished business, is among the applicants.

Norway's central bank has announced receiving 82 applications for the pivotal CEO role of its substantial sovereign wealth fund.

The candidate list notably includes current CEO Nicolai Tangen, who has expressed interest in continuing his leadership, emphasizing his commitment to completing outstanding tasks.

This search highlights the strategic importance of the CEO position within one of the world's largest financial entities.

