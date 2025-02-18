Left Menu

Britain Boosts Saudi Trade Connections

Britain aims to enhance trade ties with Saudi Arabia, as stated by Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson at the Riyadh Capital Markets Forum. The UK is increasing direct flights to Saudi Arabia, facilitating easier e-visas for travelers, showcasing its commitment to stronger bilateral relations.

Riyadh | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:06 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

In a strategic move to bolster economic relations, Britain has expressed a determined intent to strengthen trade ties with Saudi Arabia. This development was announced by Investment Minister Poppy Gustafsson during the Capital Markets Forum in Riyadh.

To facilitate this ambition, the UK plans to increase the number of direct flights to Saudi Arabia. This initiative is expected to streamline travel and make electronic visas more accessible for business and leisure visitors.

These measures demonstrate Britain's commitment to forging stronger partnerships with Saudi Arabia, indicating a positive trajectory in bilateral trade and investment relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

