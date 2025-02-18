Malpani Pipes Expands with Advanced PVC Production Line and Machinery

Indore-based Malpani Pipes and Fittings Limited has announced a major expansion, unveiling a new range of PVC pipes and cutting-edge machinery to bolster its manufacturing capabilities. This initiative aims to not only heighten production efficiency but also solidify the company's standing within the piping industry.

With an investment of Rs. 3.8 crores, Malpani Pipes has installed state-of-the-art machinery that includes an extruder production line specifically for PVC pipes, thereby increasing its production capacity by 1,800 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA). Additionally, the facility has introduced high-speed production lines for HDPE and MDPE pipes, boosting total output by 3,600 MTPA. The deployment of an automatic socketing machine and a horizontal heating-cooling mixer enhances both precision and automation.

This strategic expansion allows Malpani Pipes to better serve industries ranging from plumbing and irrigation to telecommunications and infrastructure. Rohit Malpani, Managing Director, highlighted that these developments streamline distribution channels and anticipate a revenue surge between Rs. 40-45 crore, attributing Rs. 15 crore to PVC pipes. Through rigorous testing and certifications, Malpani has ensured its reputation as a provider of high-quality piping solutions.

