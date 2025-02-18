Economic Slowdown Hits India's Rapidly Growing Sectors

A report by Nuvama indicates a significant deceleration in profit growth for sectors that were among the fastest-growing during FY24. Previously booming industries such as automobiles, consumer services, airlines, industrials, cement, and banks have shown signs of slowing down in fiscal year FY25.

In contrast, sectors like consumer durables, FMCG, chemicals, and power have experienced revenue improvements, largely due to a lower base effect. Corporate earnings across India are witnessing a broader slowdown, affecting even segments with robust performances in the prior year.

High-end segments including premium passenger vehicles, jewellery, and consumer services are also seeing decelerated profits. While chemicals, energy, and quick-service restaurants continue to face profit pressures, FMCG and IT sectors display some stabilization. Nevertheless, industries such as industrials, telecom, and PSU banks report robust earnings. The overall growth of the BSE500 index remains stagnant at 6-8% in FY25.

(With inputs from agencies.)