StarBigBloc Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Indore

StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, a subsidiary of construction material giant BigBloc Construction, has taken a significant step in expanding its operations by acquiring land in Madhya Pradesh for a new manufacturing facility.

The forthcoming plant in Indore plans to produce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks, a product made from a mixture of cement, sand, fly ash, and water. This move is part of the company's strategy to expand its footprint in the state and nearby areas.

With an investment of Rs 6 crore, this facility will add to StarBigBloc's existing plant in Kheda, near Ahmedabad, which currently serves regions across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 2,50,000 cubic metres annually. The expansion is coupled with diversification efforts into construction chemicals, including jointing mortar and tile adhesives, aimed at tapping into high-demand markets.

