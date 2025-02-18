StarBigBloc Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Indore
StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd has acquired land in Madhya Pradesh for a new AAC block manufacturing plant. This expansion into Indore marks a strategic growth effort to strengthen its presence in the region. The company also recently diversified into construction chemicals, enhancing its product offerings.
- Country:
- India
StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, a subsidiary of construction material giant BigBloc Construction, has taken a significant step in expanding its operations by acquiring land in Madhya Pradesh for a new manufacturing facility.
The forthcoming plant in Indore plans to produce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks, a product made from a mixture of cement, sand, fly ash, and water. This move is part of the company's strategy to expand its footprint in the state and nearby areas.
With an investment of Rs 6 crore, this facility will add to StarBigBloc's existing plant in Kheda, near Ahmedabad, which currently serves regions across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 2,50,000 cubic metres annually. The expansion is coupled with diversification efforts into construction chemicals, including jointing mortar and tile adhesives, aimed at tapping into high-demand markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh CM's Japan Trip Strengthens Ties Ahead of Investor Summit
Madhya Pradesh's Basant Panchami Greetings and GIS Preview
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Kejriwal, Highlights Devotee Turnout at Maha Kumbh
Madhya Pradesh Honors Maa Narmada and Empowers Youth on Narmada Jayanti
Madhya Pradesh and Telangana Clinch Gold at National Games Basketball Finals