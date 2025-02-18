Left Menu

StarBigBloc Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Indore

StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd has acquired land in Madhya Pradesh for a new AAC block manufacturing plant. This expansion into Indore marks a strategic growth effort to strengthen its presence in the region. The company also recently diversified into construction chemicals, enhancing its product offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 14:49 IST
StarBigBloc Expands with New Manufacturing Plant in Indore
  • Country:
  • India

StarBigBloc Building Material Ltd, a subsidiary of construction material giant BigBloc Construction, has taken a significant step in expanding its operations by acquiring land in Madhya Pradesh for a new manufacturing facility.

The forthcoming plant in Indore plans to produce Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) blocks, a product made from a mixture of cement, sand, fly ash, and water. This move is part of the company's strategy to expand its footprint in the state and nearby areas.

With an investment of Rs 6 crore, this facility will add to StarBigBloc's existing plant in Kheda, near Ahmedabad, which currently serves regions across Gujarat, Rajasthan, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with a capacity of 2,50,000 cubic metres annually. The expansion is coupled with diversification efforts into construction chemicals, including jointing mortar and tile adhesives, aimed at tapping into high-demand markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025