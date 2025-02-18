European Markets See-Saw Amid Defence Rally and Bond Pressure

European shares retreated from record highs as Capgemini's decline in IT stocks and rising bond yields pressured the market. The pan-European STOXX 600 index hit a flat note, trading at 555.40 points by 0920 GMT.

Aerospace and defence stocks rose, with Italy's Leonardo and Britain's BAE Systems among notable gainers. The sector had witnessed a significant surge after the European Commission's proposal to exempt defence spending from EU budget limits. Meanwhile, U.S. and Russian officials met for high-level talks on the Ukraine war in Riyadh.

Capgemini's 9% drop in shares, caused by a reported decline in sales, led the technology sector down by 1.1%. Elevated bond yields weighed heavily on the market, benefiting the banking sector while dragging down rate-sensitive sectors like utilities and real estate.

(With inputs from agencies.)