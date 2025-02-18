NSE's Valuation Skyrockets as IPO Draws Near

Left Menu

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) saw its valuation surge by 201% in 2024, reaching Rs 4.7 lakh crore. The bourse, now India's 10th most valuable private firm, is poised for an IPO and aims to sell 10% of its holdings, with a notable 28% revenue increase to Rs 16,352 crore in FY24.

Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:51 IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is gearing up for its highly-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) as its valuation skyrocketed by 201% to Rs 4.7 lakh crore in 2024. This valuation leap places NSE as the 10th most valuable private company in India, according to the Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list.

With the NSE restarting its listing process by applying for a no-objection from market regulator SEBI, the financial landscape is abuzz with anticipation. The exchange, which runs the world's largest derivatives market, is expected to sell a 10% stake in the IPO. Notably, the NSE recorded a revenue surge of 28%, totaling Rs 16,352 crore in FY24, while post-tax profits soared by 51% to Rs 8,306 crore.

The report indicates increasing investor confidence in the Indian financial sector, as evidenced by the latest Hurun list, which is topped by Reliance Industries with a Rs 17.5 lakh crore valuation. As industry giants like Tata Sons see substantial valuation jumps, the threshold for entering the top-500 rose significantly, with all companies now valued at over USD 1 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

