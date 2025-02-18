India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership, Aim to Double Trade
India and Qatar have agreed to elevate their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership, aiming to double trade to USD 28 billion in the next five years. The countries signed agreements enhancing cooperation in trade, sports, energy, and taxation, further amplifying their deep-rooted historical ties.
- Country:
- India
India and Qatar on Tuesday announced a significant enhancement in their bilateral relationship, aiming to double trade between the two nations to USD 28 billion over the next five years. The move marks the elevation of their ties to the level of a strategic partnership.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, held talks leading to the signing of two key agreements on strategic partnerships and double taxation avoidance, alongside five memoranda of understanding focusing on economics, sports, and archival management.
The discussions further reinforced India's strategic interest in areas like trade, energy, and technology with Qatar. This comes after a historical USD 78 billion LNG import deal, emphasizing the traditionally strong relationship between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.
Govt schemes saved lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal': PM Narendra Modi replying to Motion of Thanks in Lok Sabha.
Earlier, PMs used to make appointments of Chief Election Commissioners at will, we brought law to involve Leader of Opposition: Narendra Modi.
PM Narendra Modi to visit Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, take holy dip at Sangam at around 11 am: PMO.
We believe in spending resources towards public welfare; our model dovetails savings and development: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.