India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership, Aim to Double Trade

India and Qatar on Tuesday announced a significant enhancement in their bilateral relationship, aiming to double trade between the two nations to USD 28 billion over the next five years. The move marks the elevation of their ties to the level of a strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, held talks leading to the signing of two key agreements on strategic partnerships and double taxation avoidance, alongside five memoranda of understanding focusing on economics, sports, and archival management.

The discussions further reinforced India's strategic interest in areas like trade, energy, and technology with Qatar. This comes after a historical USD 78 billion LNG import deal, emphasizing the traditionally strong relationship between the two countries.

