Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Massive Rs 166 Crore Order
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a significant order acquisition worth Rs 166 crore from Hyosung T&D India Pvt Ltd. The order entails the supply of single-phase coupling transformers for TBCB projects and aims to be completed by the upcoming financial year.
- Country:
- India
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a lucrative deal, securing a substantial contract valued at Rs 166 crore. The agreement was placed by Hyosung T&D India Pvt Ltd, with expectations for completion by the next fiscal year, according to the company's exchange filing released on Tuesday.
The contract involves the manufacturing and supply of single-phase coupling transformers, which are integral to tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) projects. This order marks a significant business achievement for Transformers and Rectifiers, reinforcing its capabilities in the electrical manufacturing sector.
Importantly, the filing clarified that none of the promoter group or associated companies have monetary interests in the entities awarding the contracts, ensuring a fully compliant and transparent business transaction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Transformers
- Rectifiers
- Hyosung T&D
- India
- order
- contract
- electrical
- manufacturing
- TBCB
- financial year
ALSO READ
Interior Department Unveils Orders for Energy Dominance
Bhopal Bans Begging: New District-Wide Order Issued
Trump Secures 30-Day Tariff Pause Amid Border Security Deals with Canada and Mexico
DEV IT Secures Major Cybersecurity Contracts with US-Based Client
Thailand Cuts Power to Combat Border Scam Centers