Transformers and Rectifiers Secures Massive Rs 166 Crore Order

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd has announced a lucrative deal, securing a substantial contract valued at Rs 166 crore. The agreement was placed by Hyosung T&D India Pvt Ltd, with expectations for completion by the next fiscal year, according to the company's exchange filing released on Tuesday.

The contract involves the manufacturing and supply of single-phase coupling transformers, which are integral to tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) projects. This order marks a significant business achievement for Transformers and Rectifiers, reinforcing its capabilities in the electrical manufacturing sector.

Importantly, the filing clarified that none of the promoter group or associated companies have monetary interests in the entities awarding the contracts, ensuring a fully compliant and transparent business transaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)