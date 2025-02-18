Britain Closes Probe on Cum-Ex Tax Fraud: Final Penalty Issued

The Financial Conduct Authority has concluded its investigation into the notorious 'cum-ex' dividend tax fraud, imposing its final penalty on Tuesday.

Mako Financial Markets was fined £1.66 million for overlooking red flags in trades affiliated with the scheme, initiated by hedge fund founder Sanjay Shah's Solo Group.

The FCA has now levied over £30 million in fines concerning cum-ex deals, which involved rapid stock trades to manipulate dividend payouts illegally.

(With inputs from agencies.)