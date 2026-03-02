France and Germany Unite for Nuclear Cooperation
France and Germany announced a new level of cooperation in nuclear deterrence, forming a high-level nuclear steering group. The partnership involves joint activities, including German participation in French nuclear exercises, and aims to enhance conventional and missile defense capabilities, complementing NATO's nuclear deterrence efforts.
France and Germany have announced plans to elevate their collaboration in nuclear deterrence by establishing a high-level nuclear steering group. This landmark initiative marks a new chapter in Franco-German relations, signaling closer geopolitical ties between the two European powerhouses.
The nations will embark on joint activities this year, with plans for German participation in French nuclear exercises. Additionally, they will coordinate on conventional and missile-defense capabilities, showcasing a robust military alliance.
This collaboration is designed to complement NATO's existing nuclear deterrence framework, underscoring both countries' commitment to their international obligations while reinforcing European defense strategies.
