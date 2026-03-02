Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Protests have engulfed Jammu and Kashmir following the US-Israeli attack that allegedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least 14 people, including security personnel, were injured amid demonstrations.

In a bid to control the unrest, authorities imposed movement restrictions, shut down educational institutions, and throttled mobile internet speeds across the region. Widespread rallies, mostly peaceful, took place in the Shia-majority areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Prominent leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called for strikes to honor Khamenei, igniting peaceful protests in Jammu's Chenab Valley and Ladakh's Kargil district. The situation remains tense but under control, with officials urging media caution in reporting.

(With inputs from agencies.)