Protests Erupt in Kashmir Over Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Widespread protests have erupted in Jammu and Kashmir after the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli attack. Authorities imposed movement restrictions, closed educational institutions, and reduced mobile internet speeds. Numerous peaceful rallies were held, although some clashes resulted in injuries.

Protests have engulfed Jammu and Kashmir following the US-Israeli attack that allegedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. At least 14 people, including security personnel, were injured amid demonstrations.

In a bid to control the unrest, authorities imposed movement restrictions, shut down educational institutions, and throttled mobile internet speeds across the region. Widespread rallies, mostly peaceful, took place in the Shia-majority areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Prominent leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called for strikes to honor Khamenei, igniting peaceful protests in Jammu's Chenab Valley and Ladakh's Kargil district. The situation remains tense but under control, with officials urging media caution in reporting.

