Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Cabinet Sanctions Rs 27,500 Crore for Farmer Welfare in 2026
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced agriculture, irrigation, and allied sector projects worth Rs 27,500 crore at the first Agriculture Cabinet meeting in Barwani district. Key approvals include irrigation development, fisheries policy, animal healthcare, and cooperative schemes, aiming to boost farmer welfare and generate significant employment opportunities over five years.
- Country:
- India
The first Agriculture Cabinet meeting, chaired by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Nagalwadi, Barwani district, approved an ambitious financial package of Rs 27,500 crore. The funds target agriculture, irrigation, animal husbandry, fisheries, horticulture, and cooperative sectors to enhance farmer welfare and allied activities over the next five years.
A significant portion, Rs 25,678 crore, is dedicated to farmer-centric projects, while an additional Rs 2,068 crore is allocated for crucial irrigation developments. This meeting also marked the launch of the Madhya Pradesh Integrated Fisheries Policy 2026, promising Rs 3,000 crore in investments and 20,000 jobs in the fisheries sector.
Additional approvals include Rs 610.51 crore for rural animal healthcare, Rs 1,739 crore for horticulture nursery development, and Rs 3,909 crore for boosting short-term crop loans with zero interest. The extensive financial backing underscores a major governmental push to reinforce agriculture and its allied sectors, reflecting a commitment to long-term rural development and sustainability.
