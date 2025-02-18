Delta Air Lines Plane Crash at Toronto: Investigators Probe Causes

Delta Air Lines reported that 19 of the 21 passengers taken to local hospitals following a Toronto plane crash have been released. This comes as officials delve into why the regional jet flipped upon landing.

The probe is led by Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), investigating why the CRJ900 aircraft, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, overturned at Pearson Airport on Monday. Flight DL4819's true cause remains unclear, although air crashes typically involve multiple factors.

The aircraft, capable of seating 90, was 16 years old and faced high winds and severe weather as pilots attempted to land during a post-snowstorm cleanup. Toronto airports were grappling with challenging conditions, including gusting crosswinds and blowing snow.

(With inputs from agencies.)