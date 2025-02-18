Left Menu

Delta Air Lines Plane Crash at Toronto: Investigators Probe Causes

Delta Air Lines' regional jet CRJ900 flipped upon landing at Toronto's Pearson Airport amidst high winds and snow. Of 21 passengers hospitalized, 19 are discharged. Canada's Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident involving the plane from Minneapolis-St. Paul, as severe weather conditions posed challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines reported that 19 of the 21 passengers taken to local hospitals following a Toronto plane crash have been released. This comes as officials delve into why the regional jet flipped upon landing.

The probe is led by Canada's Transportation Safety Board (TSB), investigating why the CRJ900 aircraft, operated by Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, overturned at Pearson Airport on Monday. Flight DL4819's true cause remains unclear, although air crashes typically involve multiple factors.

The aircraft, capable of seating 90, was 16 years old and faced high winds and severe weather as pilots attempted to land during a post-snowstorm cleanup. Toronto airports were grappling with challenging conditions, including gusting crosswinds and blowing snow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

