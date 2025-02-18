Left Menu

Record High: European Shares Climb Amid Military Spending Surge

European shares hit record highs, driven by banking and defence stocks, amidst increased military spending and U.S.-Russia peace talks concerning Ukraine. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose, with Germany seeing significant gains ahead of elections. Rising euro zone bond yields boosted banks while utilities declined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares reached unprecedented heights on Tuesday as banking and defence stocks led the charge. This surge comes in anticipation of increased domestic military expenditures amid ongoing peace negotiations to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The pan-European STOXX 600 index climbed 0.3%, while Germany's main stock index saw a 0.2% rise, setting an all-time high.

Germany's midcap stocks also saw a 0.5% increase, reaching levels not seen since August 2023, ahead of crucial elections. The U.S. and Russia, after discussions in Saudi Arabia, agreed to continue efforts to conclude the Ukrainian war, a meeting notably absent of Ukrainian representation. Consequently, European leaders are pushing for increased defence budgets as the U.S. assumes a reduced role in Europe's defence, potentially leading to heightened government borrowing.

Euro zone bond yields rose, driving a 1.9% increase for banks at the forefront of sectoral gains, while utilities fell 0.5%. Defence stocks climbed 0.8%, with Leonardo, Saab AB, and Thales all posting gains. Germany's Thyssenkrupp surged 7%, continuing the defence sector's upward trend. Meanwhile, Capgemini and Enagas saw declines following concerning financial reports, and HSBC announced significant layoffs in Hong Kong as part of a major cost-cutting strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

