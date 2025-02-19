Miraculous Survival: Delta Flight Lands Upside Down in Toronto

A Delta Air Lines jet crash-landed at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Monday, flipping onto its back and leaving 80 passengers in shock. In a fortunate turn of events, all passengers survived, with only minor injuries. The crash has left authorities scrambling to determine the cause.

The aircraft, a Mitsubishi CRJ-900, lost its right wing and burst into flames upon landing. Despite harsh weather conditions including blowing snow and strong winds, the crew managed to avoid fatalities, bringing relief to the airline community after a series of recent North American air accidents.

Authorities have launched an investigation, seeking to understand why the jet flipped and dissecting communication logs between the pilot and control tower. The crash marks a rare occurrence for this model, raising questions about potential mechanical or environmental causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)