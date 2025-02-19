Ebrard's Diplomatic Balancing Act Amid US-Mexico Trade Tensions

Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard of Mexico announced Tuesday that he will engage in discussions with Trump administration officials Thursday, marking the first negotiations between the two countries under new trade conditions.

The discussions emerge as tensions rise, with President Donald Trump threatening to impose extensive tariffs on all Mexican imports. This move, beyond the existing tariffs on steel and aluminium, could strain the economic ties that saw bilateral trade surpass USD 800 billion last year.

Ebrard, who will meet Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, aims to address the US proposals and counterbalance by emphasizing Mexico's economic integration with the US. Meanwhile, reciprocal tariff threats by Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum could escalate into a trade conflict, potentially impacting American consumers. Ebrard remains committed to diplomacy to avert further conflict.

