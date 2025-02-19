Wall Street Hits Record High in Lull Before Fed Minutes Reveal

Wall Street ended Tuesday's trading session with unprecedented highs at the start of a shorter holiday week. Investors exercised caution as the market steadied ahead of forthcoming Federal Reserve minutes, all while geopolitical concerns stewed in the backdrop.

The main stock indexes fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the day, as traders appeared to recover from an extended weekend. Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, noted the relatively uneventful trading scene, suggesting the market was acclimatizing to new peaks.

Tomorrow, the Fed's release of its January meeting minutes is highly anticipated, reflecting on policy decisions and potential impacts of President Trump's tariff plans. The Fed's stance on interest rates remains unchanged, focusing on steady economic performance and managing inflation. Observers will be keenly analyzing the report for future monetary policy direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)