Left Menu

Zambia Lifts Export Tax to Boost Precious Stone Competitiveness

Zambia has lifted a 15% export tax on precious stones and metals, aiming to increase their global market competitiveness and entice investment. The tax, reintroduced in January 2025, was met with industry criticism. Its removal is expected to enhance international interest and boost sales volumes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 12:54 IST
Zambia Lifts Export Tax to Boost Precious Stone Competitiveness
Representative Image Image Credit:

Zambia's government has announced the suspension of a 15% export tax on precious stones and metals, aiming to boost global competitiveness and invite more investments, according to the finance ministry. This reversal follows industry pressure and is anticipated to stir heightened international market interest.

The tax, initially reintroduced in January 2025 after a prior suspension in 2019, had been criticized for potentially hindering the gemstone sector. Zambia, second only to Colombia in emerald production, sees this move as a catalyst for increased international sales and investment.

Gemfields, which runs Zambia's Kagem emerald mine, had warned about the tax's detrimental effects and advocated for its removal. The mine, contributing 25% of the world's rough emerald supply, is significant in scaling Zambia's gemstone industry. Gemfields CEO Sean Gilbertson lauded the government's prompt resolution, forecasting industry recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025