India's Economic Resilience Amid Global Challenges: A Closer Look

The State Bank of India projects a 6.3% GDP growth for 2024-25. The National Statistics Office estimates slightly higher growth rates. Factors like a robust rural economy, improved capital expenditure, and global forecasts support this positive outlook despite geopolitical and supply chain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-02-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 13:25 IST
The State Bank of India (SBI) has projected a 6.3% GDP growth for the financial year 2024-25, contingent on no major revisions from the National Statistics Office (NSO) concerning earlier estimates.

Using 36 high-frequency indicators, the research highlights that GDP growth for the third quarter is likely between 6.2% and 6.3%, reflecting stability supported by a strong rural economy and improved capital expenditure.

Despite global challenges like geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions, India remains a robust economy, buoyed by resilient domestic demand and strategic governmental policies, as reflected in recent forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

