JSW MG Motor India Revamps for EV Expansion

JSW MG Motor India announced plans on Wednesday to upgrade its Halol manufacturing plant, aiming to increase output for its all-electric crossover vehicle, the Windsor, and to ready the facility for new products under its premium MG Select brand.

The company has celebrated the Windsor's production milestone of 15,000 units. However, officials anticipate a temporary slowdown in production this month owing to the ongoing facility modifications.

As part of its expansion strategy, JSW MG Motor India is also set to introduce two new models: the MG Cyberster roadster and the MG M9 limousine. These models, part of the 'accessible luxury' MG Select brand, were unveiled at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, and are set to launch in the first half of the year.

