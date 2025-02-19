Left Menu

Ravish Sharma Takes Helm as Deputy CEO of Vedanta ESL

Ravish Sharma has been appointed Deputy CEO & Whole-Time Director of Vedanta ESL. With over 20 years in the metals industry, Sharma holds a mechanical engineering degree and excels in smelting operations and stakeholder management. Vedanta ESL is a steel manufacturer with a 1.5 MTPA integrated plant in Bokaro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:02 IST
Ravish Sharma Takes Helm as Deputy CEO of Vedanta ESL
  • Country:
  • India

Vedanta ESL appointed Ravish Sharma as its new Deputy CEO and Whole-Time Director, the company announced on Wednesday.

With over two decades of experience in the metals industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in smelting, engineering, and corporate social responsibility to the role.

Bokaro-based Vedanta ESL has a 1.5 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant, manufacturing products such as pig iron, billets, and ductile iron pipes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025