Ravish Sharma Takes Helm as Deputy CEO of Vedanta ESL

Ravish Sharma has been appointed Deputy CEO & Whole-Time Director of Vedanta ESL. With over 20 years in the metals industry, Sharma holds a mechanical engineering degree and excels in smelting operations and stakeholder management. Vedanta ESL is a steel manufacturer with a 1.5 MTPA integrated plant in Bokaro.
Vedanta ESL appointed Ravish Sharma as its new Deputy CEO and Whole-Time Director, the company announced on Wednesday.
With over two decades of experience in the metals industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in smelting, engineering, and corporate social responsibility to the role.
Bokaro-based Vedanta ESL has a 1.5 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant, manufacturing products such as pig iron, billets, and ductile iron pipes.
