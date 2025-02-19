Ravish Sharma Takes Helm as Deputy CEO of Vedanta ESL

Vedanta ESL appointed Ravish Sharma as its new Deputy CEO and Whole-Time Director, the company announced on Wednesday.

With over two decades of experience in the metals industry, Sharma brings a wealth of expertise in smelting, engineering, and corporate social responsibility to the role.

Bokaro-based Vedanta ESL has a 1.5 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant, manufacturing products such as pig iron, billets, and ductile iron pipes.

