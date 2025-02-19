Left Menu

India's Economic Ascent: Global Business Summit 2025 Highlights Ambitions

Day 2 of the ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025 underscored India's trajectory towards becoming a global economic powerhouse. Leaders emphasized innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainability, showcasing India's robust industrial growth, women-led development, and its pivotal role in global trade, energy, and sports. Sessions explored tech advancements and India's evolving media landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:33 IST
Gina Dirawi, Swedish Television Presenter, Singer-Songwriter, Author, Comedian, Radio Personality, and Actress. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Day Two of the Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025 concluded on a high note, affirming India's emergence as an economic powerhouse, with its focus on innovation and industry gaining global attention. Over 1,000 delegates, including industry leaders and dignitaries, gathered to discuss India's promising future.

Inaugurating the day, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, emphasized the country's rapid economic strides, predicting it will become the world's third-largest economy soon. Goyal highlighted India's industrial ecosystem, women-led development, and burgeoning startup culture, positioning India as a manufacturing and innovation leader.

Sessions saw leaders like Akis Evangelidis discuss tech evolution, while Katie Sadleir highlighted sports transformations. Simon Stiell lauded India's solar achievements, as Arvind Tiku explored energy geopolitics. The summit's discourse set the stage for deeper industry and societal growth, aligned with the 'Evolve, Emerge, Expand' theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

