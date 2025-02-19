India's Economic Ascent: Global Business Summit 2025 Highlights Ambitions

Day Two of the Times Group ET NOW Global Business Summit 2025 concluded on a high note, affirming India's emergence as an economic powerhouse, with its focus on innovation and industry gaining global attention. Over 1,000 delegates, including industry leaders and dignitaries, gathered to discuss India's promising future.

Inaugurating the day, India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal, emphasized the country's rapid economic strides, predicting it will become the world's third-largest economy soon. Goyal highlighted India's industrial ecosystem, women-led development, and burgeoning startup culture, positioning India as a manufacturing and innovation leader.

Sessions saw leaders like Akis Evangelidis discuss tech evolution, while Katie Sadleir highlighted sports transformations. Simon Stiell lauded India's solar achievements, as Arvind Tiku explored energy geopolitics. The summit's discourse set the stage for deeper industry and societal growth, aligned with the 'Evolve, Emerge, Expand' theme.

(With inputs from agencies.)