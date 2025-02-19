Left Menu

BAE Systems Poised for Growth Amid Rising European Defense Budgets

BAE Systems anticipates expansion due to increased European defense budgets, following U.S. prompting for higher military spending. With a record order backlog, the company is preparing to meet rising demand, emphasizing the need for government guarantees on enhanced funding.

Updated: 19-02-2025 17:45 IST
BAE Systems, Europe's largest defense company, has reported a record order backlog, signaling its readiness to expand if governments commit to long-term defense spending. This comes as European defense firms' shares surged following U.S. calls for higher military budgets at a recent Munich summit.

Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE, emphasized the impact of "paradigm shifts" in European security, potentially driving substantial increases in defense spending. Addressing analysts, Deutsche Bank noted that addressing a decade of underspending by NATO members could cost an estimated 800 billion euros. They highlighted that the UK's defense budget had allocated about 40% of its funds to equipment in 2023 alone.

BAE Systems is poised to benefit significantly, with expectations of increased demand driven by larger defense budgets and a focus on strengthening European defense production capabilities. With ongoing geopolitical tensions and heightened security threats, the company's share value and future growth prospects appear promising.



