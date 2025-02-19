Delta Air Lines CEO Clarifies Crew Expertise After Toronto Incident

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated on Wednesday that the flight crew aboard the regional jet that overturned upon landing in Toronto was highly experienced.

This team, part of Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, was well-acquainted with Toronto's winter conditions at the time of Monday's crash, Bastian informed CBS News during an interview. The crash resulted in injuries to 21 individuals.

"There is one level of safety at Delta," remarked Bastian, emphasizing that all pilots are rigorously trained for such conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)