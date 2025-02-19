Delta Air Lines CEO Clarifies Crew Expertise After Toronto Incident
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian confirmed the experience and training of the crew involved in a regional jet crash in Toronto. Despite the upside-down incident upon landing, the team was familiar with the city's wintry conditions. The incident resulted in injuries to 21 passengers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST
Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated on Wednesday that the flight crew aboard the regional jet that overturned upon landing in Toronto was highly experienced.
This team, part of Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, was well-acquainted with Toronto's winter conditions at the time of Monday's crash, Bastian informed CBS News during an interview. The crash resulted in injuries to 21 individuals.
"There is one level of safety at Delta," remarked Bastian, emphasizing that all pilots are rigorously trained for such conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Late-Night Crash in Thane Leaves Three Injured
South Korea's Overhaul: Rebuilding Aviation Safety from Ground Up
New ChatGPT rival DeepSeek poses significant safety risks, experts warn
IAEA Praises Spain’s Commitment to Nuclear Safety Following Successful Regulatory Review
Air Busan Implements Safety Measures After In-Flight Fire