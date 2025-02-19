Left Menu

Delta Air Lines CEO Clarifies Crew Expertise After Toronto Incident

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian confirmed the experience and training of the crew involved in a regional jet crash in Toronto. Despite the upside-down incident upon landing, the team was familiar with the city's wintry conditions. The incident resulted in injuries to 21 passengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:21 IST
Delta Air Lines CEO Clarifies Crew Expertise After Toronto Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian stated on Wednesday that the flight crew aboard the regional jet that overturned upon landing in Toronto was highly experienced.

This team, part of Delta's Endeavor Air subsidiary, was well-acquainted with Toronto's winter conditions at the time of Monday's crash, Bastian informed CBS News during an interview. The crash resulted in injuries to 21 individuals.

"There is one level of safety at Delta," remarked Bastian, emphasizing that all pilots are rigorously trained for such conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025